Fairborn gets corny

,

Barb Slone | Greene County News Fairborn celebrated its annual Sweet Corn Festival Aug. 18-19 in Community Park. Citizens were invited to come enjoy an ear of sweet corn and all its fixins,’ as well as a number of food and craft vendors, children activities and more.

