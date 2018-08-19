GCPH will be closed Aug. 20 morning

XENIA — Due to the move into the new facility at 360 Wilson Drive, the Greene County Public Health (GCPH) office will be closed 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20.

The office will be open 1:30-4 p.m.

Regular business hours will resume 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Additionally, according to Ohio Department of Health officials, there will be a statewide shutdown of the vital statistics program for a computer system upgrade 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 21. GCPH will be unable to process any birth or death certificates during this statewide shutdown.

GCPH officials have apologized for the inconvenience and ask residents to plan accordingly for birth and death certificate needs.

For more information about GCPH, call 937-374-5600 or visit the website at www.gcph.info.