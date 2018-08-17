Medical center offers cosmetic services

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Medical Group plastic surgery clinic at Wright Patterson Medical Center of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base now offers a full range of cosmetic procedures to complement their reconstructive surgery services. All procedures are performed by board eligible or board certified plastic surgeons who have extensive training in both general and plastic surgery.

“Cosmetic surgery is frequently sought to alter one’s appearance, soften the effects of aging, or correct physical changes resulting from life events, like pregnancy or bariatric surgery,” said Maj. Justin Fox, 88th Medical Group plastic surgeon. “Due to difficulty with accessibility and costs, patients have sought care in potentially unsafe settings by unqualified providers. This can lead to poor results from the surgery and even adversely impact your overall health and well-being. Sometimes, these adverse results can impact your military career.”

Recent policy changes have allowed the cosmetic surgery program at Wright Patterson Medical Center to be more accessible.

Previously, the cost of procedures was substantially greater than the civilian community and obtaining a referral could be challenging. Today, pricing is now competitive with the civilian community and self-referrals are accepted. This allows patients to explore cosmetic surgery in a safe setting by trained plastic surgeons who understand the coordination required during their military service.

“If you come here, you know you will be treated by a trained plastic surgeon in a safe environment,” said Fox.

For more information, contact the plastic surgery clinic at 937-257-9922.