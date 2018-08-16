Volunteers needed for Run for the Fallen

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the men and women who continue to defend them, the Wright-Patterson Company Grade Officers Council is seeking volunteers to support the fifth annual Run for the Fallen scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept.11 at the intersection of Loop and Spaatz Roads on Area B.

Volunteers are needed to help set up markers for the 5k run and 2k walk, set up tables, fill water jugs, set up cups and hand them out the morning of the event.

The Wright-Patterson Company Grade Officer’s Council are also looking for volunteers to speak about their 9/11 experiences during the event.

The Run for the fallen is an annual event that pays tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and onboard Flight 93.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact 1st Lt. Odis Tucci at odis.tucci@us.af.mil.