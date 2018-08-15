Art on the Lawn showcases local creativity

Rose Lawson of Beavercreek participated in Art on the Lawn.

Submitted photos

Art on the Lawn showcases work in the Yellow Springs by local individuals. The annual event was held Aug. 10 in the village. Pictured is Fairborn artist Bob Coates participating in the event.

Don Coakley of Xenia set up his glass work at the event.

Jeremy Nickoson of Xenia showcased his photography at Art on the Lawn.