Student appointed to serve board of trustees

FAIRBORN — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has appointed Wright State University senior Shaun Wenrick to the school’s board of trustees for a term beginning Aug. 10, 2018, and ending June 30, 2020.

He replaces Wright State alum Jordan (Large) Kingsley.

Kasich also reappointed trustee Bruce Langos to the Board of Trustees. Langos’ new term runs from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2027. He was first appointed to the board in June 2017 to complete the remainder of a vacant term.

Wenrick is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a minor in business.

Since 2016, he has served as a resident assistant with residence life and housing. In 2018–2019, he is serving as a head RA in the Parks Apartments. He previously served as an RA in Laurel and Pine Halls.

Wenrick has served as a residential senator in the student government association since January 2017. He has also served on the association’s student affairs and outreach and collaboration committees and was a freshman intern with the student government association.

He is also a member of the College of Education and Human Services Dean’s Student Advisory Board.

He has participated in many community service projects, including alternative spring break, haunted trail clearing and mission trips to Cambodia, Nashville, the Navajo Reservation in Arizona and Jackson and Sidney, Ohio.

Wenrick is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Society of Leadership and Success, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Educators Rising and the Golden Key International Honor Society.

He is the owner, head landscaper and designer of Wenrick Brothers Mowing and Landscaping, based in Sidney.