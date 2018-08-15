FAA meeting to feature Rosie Huart

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association (FAA) September meeting will feature mixed-media artist Rosie Huart as she presents “Connecting Art and Spirit: Dancing with Tools and Techniques.”

The public is invited to attend and watch as Huart demonstrates her creative art techniques during the meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave.

She will demonstrate how she connects her art and spirit by making an inspirational art journal with intuitive marks. Huart will demonstrate how daily writing practices can be meditative art. She will be using a variety of tools, such as nibs, markers, graphite and ruling pens, which offers her a palette of creativity for her mark-making on different surfaces. She also will solicit audience participation in exploring some Golden products for the art journal pages.

Huart is a mixed-media artist and loves to express her creativity through calligraphy, poetry, painting, creative writing, papermaking and bookmaking. She is an adjunct professor at Sinclair Community College and has taught workshops nationally and internationally in Italy, France and Greece. She delights in challenging herself and is always on the lookout for her next artistic adventure. Huart’s inspiration comes from Eastern spirituality andfrom that still small voice that is within. She offers Connecting Art and Spirit retreats and workshops locally and nationally.

Huart was born and raised in Dayton and graduated from Sinclair Community College with a degree in Mental Health Technology and from the University of Dayton with degrees in Art and Psychology. She also is a Golden Artist Educator for Golden Paints.

The Fairborn Art Association is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave. Parking and the entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing.