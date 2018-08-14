Parks, beekeepers to host honey harvest

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Parks & Trails and the Greene County Beekeepers will harvest honey off this year’s hives 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road.
Participants will help spin honey off the comb, watch as it is bottled for sale, and chat with a local beekeeper. Honey will be for sale the day of the harvest.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, visit gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.
Submitted photos Greene County Beekeeper Bill Starrett works in the bee apiary at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek.
