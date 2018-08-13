Fairborn to celebrate sweet corn at festival slated for Aug. 18-19

FAIRBORN — The smell of buttery golden nuggets will soon fill the air as the 37th Annual Sweet Corn Festival is slated to take place Saturday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 19.

To celebrate, the City of Fairborn proclaimed Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 19 as Sweet Corn Festival week through the community.

The festival will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Parking and admission are free. The festival promises live entertainment, 180 food, art and craft vendors, family-friendly activities, a corn-eating contest, volksmarch and all the steamed sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches and fresh-cut watermelon attendees can eat.

Family-friendly activities include the big bounce and pony rides. Pets are permitted but owners are asked to clean up after them and to keep their furry friends leashed.

The corn eating contest is slated to take place Saturday afternoon. Each year contestants are chosen from various segments of the community, including media personalities, clergy, fraternal organization leaders and citizens. Contestants are seated on opposite sides of picnic tables with each contestant having to eat one ear of corn, which is held by an experienced corn holder.

The first team to finish each heat is declared the winner of that round. Then a second heat is held and then a third. All participants will have to eat three ears of corn. Participants, corn holders, judges and the master of ceremonies will receive an attractive framed certificate. Winners will receive a certificate and a gift certificate. Anyone wishing to participate should call 719-351-1185.

Registration for the volksmarch will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 and will begin at shelter four in Community Park. Participation is free.

Participants are required to sign a waiver, in addition to complete, sign and carry a start card as required by AVA which will be turned in at the finish. The volksmarch counts toward the acquisition of IVV Achievement Awards. Cost for IVV credit is $3 with no pre-registration. “B” awards available for purchase at this event for $1 each with no refunds. For more information about the volksmarch, contact Steve Hess at 937-233-5411 or 937-765-7085; or Dawn Gruber at 937-879-0500 or 937-409-6975; or visit ava.org or email OVA.walking@yahoo.com.

