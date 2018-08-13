Kirkpatrick, Luckner crowned king and queen

FAIRBORN — Col. (ret.) Dan Kirkpatrick and Lori Sue Luckner have been crowned the 2018 Sweet Corn Festival King and Queen. They will be attending the Sweet Corn Festival.

Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick is a registered nurse with more than 42-years’ experience working in mental health, disaster preparedness, and nursing and healthcare leadership positions. Twenty-eight of those years were spent in the United States Air Force in a variety of mental health and leadership positions, including staff nurse positions, nurse manager positions, chief nurse positions at four different Air Force Hospitals. Kirkpatrick retired in 2007 from the Air Force at the rank of colonel.

After retiring from teaching full-time from Wright State University, Kirkpatrick still teaches disaster preparedness part-time for the College of Nursing and Health and the Wright State Research Institute.

Kirkpatrick recently served as a Fairborn City councilman for four years and four years as the mayor of Fairborn. He is currently the president of the Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America; chairman of the Fairborn Sister City Program; co-chairman of the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project Committee; and was recently selected as the education committee chairman for the American Veterans Heritage Center at the Dayton Veteran’s Association.

Kirkpatrick has been married to Norma for 37 years. They have three children, two daughters, Heather who lives in Tennessee, and Katie who lives in Fairborn, and one son Matt who lives in Fairborn. He has five grandchildren.

Luckner

Lori Sue Luckner has been active in the Fairborn community for more than 25 years. She works as an administrative assistant at Sochi Home Health Agency and was at Wright State before that for 17 years.

Luckner earned a bachelor’s degree in communications, associate’s in business administration, and a minor in public relations from Taylor University in Upland, Ind. She was involved with the university’s radio station, publicity committee co-leader for homecoming, and was student assistant editor for the alumni magazine.

After graduating from Taylor, she became active in the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival. This is her 26 festival. Luckner has been publicity chairman, secretary and chairman for eight years, keeps the website and Facebook page updated and wherever else help is needed. She has also been a corn holder for the corn-eating contest for several years.

She has been active in many other organizations including the Fairborn Art Association as corresponding secretary, gallery coordinator and past president; Operation Fairborn Cares; Downtown Fairborn Committee; and helped start the Fairborn Heritage Days Festival. She was also active on several committees at Wright State University including the Classified Staff Advisory Committee, Print Management Committee, and she worked on rewriting the by-laws and classified staff handbook.

Lori has been married to her husband Mike for almost 17 years. She has two step-children, Chris and Jennifer, and has three grandsons and several foster grandsons.

The Sweet Corn Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.