Club to host 10K during festival

FAIRBORN — Ohio Wander Freude – Fairborn’s Volkssporting Club will host its annual 10K walk in conjunction with the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival.

The walk will be held 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 18 and start at the Fairborn Community Park Shelter # 4 in the lower level of the park.

Two 5K trails are featured this year. One will travel over paved park trails, across grassland paths and along sidewalks in the residential area west of Community Park ending through the Sweet Corn Festival. Participants can then enjoy fresh cooked sweet corn while visiting the festival. The second trail explores the less traveled parts of Community and Wedgewood parks to experience woodland paths and the Beaver Creek.

The Sweet Corn Festival is sponsored by the Fairborn Art Association and features food, crafts and entertainment. Community Park is located at 461 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

“A special thank you to Alicia Eckhart, Superintendent of Fairborn Parks and her maintenance crew for mowing and trimming our trails in Community Park,” said Carol Yegerlehner in a press release.

For more information about the walk and other Volkssporting events contact Carol Yegerlehner at 937-878-8381 or go to www.AVA.org.

The American Volkssport Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting regular physical fitness activity for Americans as an essential component of overall good health. Volkssporting started in Germany and simply defined, is a personal fitness sports and recreation program offering non-competitive walks, hikes, bike rides, swims, and in some regions cross-country skiing.