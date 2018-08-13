Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of August. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Dungeons & Dragons, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13. Bring your prepared character to join the fun. Registration required.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, 21, 28. Bring a project and drop in for craft and conversation.

Dog Toys for SICSA, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. Help make dog toys to donate to SICSA. Instructions and supplies are provided.

Fellowship of the Geeks for adults, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Registration required.

Library’s Painting with Decoy Art, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, 72 W. Franklin St. Explore your creativity and paint ceramic trinket boxes. Registration required.

Books & Babies, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Cluein’ and Chewin’ Book Club for adults, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. Cluein’ and Chewin’ is a mystery book discussion group for adults. Registration required.

Teen Study Hour, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Snacks and tables reserved for you to get your homework done alone or with friends.

Winters Book Discussion Group for adults, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Cedarville Friends of the Library Meeting for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. Join the Friends, Cedarville Community Library’s Volunteer Group, as they raise funds and do special projects for the library.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, 21, 28. Join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Birding and Birds of Greene County for adults, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Join a Naturalist from Greene County Parks and Trails and learn about bird species found in Greene County, an informal way to get started in birding.

Jamestown Community Library’s Read Between the Wines Book Discussion for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Caesar Creek Vineyards, 962 Long Road. Join a fun book discussion at Caesar Creek.

Cake Decorating for adults, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Join staff as we learn techniques to decorate beautiful cake creations. All materials provided. Registration required.

Drop-in Tech Assistance for adults, 12-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. Learn how to connect to ebooks, audiobooks, and movies on the go. Stop in with your tablet, ereader, or laptop for an informal technology help session.

Card Making and Paper Crafts for adults 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Card making and paper crafts with a monthly theme. Registration required.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Simple Sewing — Zipper Pouch for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Learn to sew a simple project. Four sewing machines will be available, but if you have a sewing machine bring it. All supplies will be provided. Registration required.

Yellow Springs Community Library’s Books on Tap for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 Walnut St.

Taste of Mystery Book Discussion: Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency for adults, 5:45-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. Join participants for a family-style book discussion and light snacks.

Movie Time, 2-4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 18. Join staff for a movie and popcorn.

Jewelry Making with Lily Rose for adults, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18. Meet and take a pair of Maria Callas inspired clip-on earrings. Registration required.

Lego in the Library, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Cool off and be creative with our Lego and Duplo blocks.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.