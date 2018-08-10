Fall, festivals coming soon

GREENE COUNTY — It’s not quite fall. But soon, festival season will begin.

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival: Friday, Aug. 24 — Saturday, Aug. 25

The 7th annual festival will be held 4-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the village. Free festival parking and restrooms are located at Clifton Presbyterian Church. Kids’ activities will include face painting, lawn bowling, a putting green, story time and more. The festival will also feature vendors, a cruise-in, a beer tent, and demonstrations from dance groups and a chainsaw carver. Blue Moon Soup, The Hoppers, Eric Jerardi, Lord Kimbo and more will perform.

Xenia Community Festival: Friday, Sept. 14 — Saturday, Sept. 15

Interested persons can still submit vendor and parade applications to Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce for the festival at Shawnee Park. Friday entertainment: 4 p.m. Stan “The Man” Brooks, 6 p.m. Opening Ceremony, 6:15 p.m. Dayton Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m. Balloon Glow. Saturday entertainment: 10 a.m. Dance Loft Plus, 11 a.m. Diamonds & Pearls, 12 p.m. Live Gracefully, 1 p.m. Doug Yates Karate, 2-4 p.m. Karaoke Contest, 5 p.m. Sonic Mojo, 7:30-9 p.m. Alexis Gomez.

Lion’s Club Bean Festival: Friday, Sept. 21 — Saturday, Sept. 22

Jamestown is holding its annual downtown event to raise funds for the community. Beans, cornbread and more will be served. An auction will be held Friday night. Vendors will sell their goods throughout the festival. A parade will be held featuring the queen and her court. Entertainment will include the high school marching band and high school coral group; a band will play Saturday evening. A car show will also be held, along with a new event: kiddie tractor pulls. The festival will end with the drawing of a winning raffle ticket for a $2,500 prize, a ham or a turkey and other prizes.

Old Timers Days: Thursday, Sept. 27 — Sunday, Sept. 30

Old Timers Days features live thrashing and sawmill demonstrations, a petting zoo, tractor and garden tractor pulls, kids games, a hog calling contest and more. Festival-goers can enjoy live entertainment, food, homemade ice cream, arts and crafts and a flea market. The festival begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Gates are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Adult admission is $4. 12 years and younger, free with paid adult. Seniors, $1 on Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. Three-day pass, $10.

Young’s Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Saturday, Oct. 6 — Sunday, Oct. 7

Farm visitors can park their cars across the road in the field and walk over to the dairy for activities. These include Cowvin’s Corny Maze (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), four cow milking demonstrations (every hour, starting 1 p.m.), pumpkin donut hole making (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), pumpkin painting (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.), pumpkin launcher (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and cheese production tour (12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Young’s-goers should be sure to snap a selfie with giant pumpkin Humongus Gus, too. Festival held rain or shine.

Spring Valley Potato Festival: Saturday, Oct. 6 — Sunday, Oct. 7

The annual festival held on Main Street in the village will feature all kinds of potato foods, entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, a Tater Trot 5K on Saturday and a pet parade on Sunday. There is no entrance fee for the festival and a small fee for parking. Visitors can register for the 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday at the park (or pre-register). The run will begin at 9 a.m. and will travel along the bike path. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Yellow Springs Street Fair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13

Street fair boasts “a day of hoopla,” 65 shops and eateries, and 250 booths full of fine arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, fair trade items, gifts, massages, international cuisine and more. Entertainment includes Lady Handsome, Marjorie Lee and the Lovers, The Bellowing Pines and Egyptian Breeze.

Sauerkraut Festival: Saturday, Oct. 13 — Sunday, Oct. 14

The Midwest-famous sauerkraut festival began as a small local event in 1970. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Now one of the premier craft festivals in the nation, the Waynesville festival will showcase over 450 vendors with handcrafted items. Arts and crafts range from ceramics to paintings to word-working, while food offerings range from sauerkraut pizza to fudge. Visitors can also enjoy entertainment throughout the weekend.

Fairborn Halloween Festival: Friday, Oct. 19 — Sunday, Oct. 21

Adults and kids can both enjoy the 7th annual festival downtown on Main Street. The Halloween-themed event will host rides and vendors, along with the Spooktacular Parade Friday night. Costume judging begins at 6 p.m. that night at the YMCA. The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m., down Central to Main Street. Entertainment and contests will be held throughout the day Saturday, with the Zombie Walk beginning at 8:30 p.m.

