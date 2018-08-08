Posted on by

Patriot Ridge hosts Camp Ageless

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Patriot Ridge hosted Camp Ageless Aug. 3, inviting local children and residents to bond over crafts, games, face painting and more.

