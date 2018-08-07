Marathon participants can run for a team

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Three nonprofit organizations — Air Force Enlisted Village, Fisher House and United Service Organizations — invite runners to join their fundraising teams during the annual Air Force Marathon event, Sept. 14-15.

“The AFEV, Fisher House, and USO are all incredible charities that share the same values we do here at the Air Force Marathon,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “They selflessly support service men and women and their families in times of unique challenges. It is an important and core component to our race that we support those who support our airmen and their families.”

AFEV

The AFEV, a nonprofit Air Force organization, provides homes for spouses of retired enlisted Airmen.

Located in Shalimar, Florida, the AFEV offers housing at Bob Hope Village, which is a facility with independent living apartments, and the Hawthorn House, an assisted living facility with memory care.

“We provide homes and support people who have found themselves in difficult situations,” said Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Brooke McLean, president and CEO of the AFEV.

Currently, the AFEV is updating its fitness center and social areas, as well as adding walking paths to their living facilities to encourage active, healthy living among the resident widows.

Team AFEV will participate in the 2018 Air Force Marathon event to raise funds to offset housing costs for the widows and give an opportunity for “airmen to give back to Airmen,” according to McLean.

Team AFEV invites all marathon runners to join their fundraising effort, and enlisted members are highly encouraged to register in support of the AFEV mission.

Team AFEV fundraisers may participate in the half or full marathon. To register, runners can visit afev.us/teamafev. Upon registration, runners commit to raise a minimum of $500 by Sept. 30 in order to help meet the AFEV fundraising goal of $50,000. AFEV also pays for their team’s running bibs.

Fundraisers will receive a personalized donation webpage where they can share photos and updates throughout the fundraising process.

AFEV fundraisers will also receive a gift bag and team shirt from the AFEV booth at Marathon Sports and Fitness Expo Sept. 13-14.

Additionally, AFEV has reserved a block of 20 hotel rooms with a reduced rate for traveling members of Team AFEV at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Fairborn.

For more information about Team AFEV, visit afev.us or contact Jena Sweeney at hrdirector@afev.us.

Fisher House

The Fisher Houses are compassionate care homes that provide temporary free housing for wounded, injured and ill military men and women, veterans and their families. There are two Fisher Houses at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and one currently under construction at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Last year, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fisher Houses supported 950 families and have assisted over 20,000 families since their founding in 1990.

The Patriot Challenge is a fundraising campaign designed to raise money and bring awareness to the Fisher House mission. All proceeds will go to the local Fisher Houses to cover program expenses.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in funds, and there is no minimum amount that fundraisers commit to raising, according to Chris Stanley, executive director of Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Inc.

Runners may sign up for any Air Force Marathon race distance, then register for the Patriot Challenge on-line at fisherhouse.org.

After registration, fundraisers will receive a customizable Patriot Challenge donation webpage, prepopulated with a Fisher House family story, photos and video.

A $50 fee is required at the time of registration. Patriot Challenge participants will receive a Team Fisher House race jersey, hat and commemorative bib upon registration.

At the Air Force Marathon, fundraisers will receive a Patriot Challenge finisher’s medal and a Team Fisher House tote. A Team Fisher House jacket will be awarded to those who raise $600 in funds.

Team Fisher House will also have a tent at the finish line to provide fundraisers with food, beverages and massage therapy after the race.

For more information about the Patriot Challenge, contact Chris Stanley at 937-672-8724 or cstanley@woh.rr.com.

USO

USO is a nonprofit, charitable organization that offers services to active-duty military members and their families in 200 locations around the world.

Some of the services that the USO offers are airport lounges for traveling military families, Bundles of Love care packages for expecting parents, United Through Reading and Read 2 Connect programs and deployment and return ceremonies.

The USO of Central and Southern Ohio covers 65 counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Northern Kentucky.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO center, located at 2221 Birch St., offers a cyber café, game room, auditorium, conference room and the Airman’s Attic, a thrift shop for Airmen E-6 and below. They serve nearly 4,000 service members and their families each month.

During the 2018 Air Force Marathon, Team USO will raise funds and awareness for their programs. All proceeds will go toward the Wright-Patt USO to support local service members and their families.

All marathon runners are eligible to join Team USO and may register for on-line at usocso.org.

Team USO’s fundraising goal is $20,000. Fundraisers can commit to raise a minimum of $50 and receive a Team USO shirt. These runners pay for their own race registration.

A charity runner can commit to raise a minimum of $850 and the USO will pay their race registration fee. Charity runners can register for Team USO first, then complete their marathon race registration.

USO will provide all Team USO members with a gift bag and food and drinks at the USO RV, which will be located near the finish line at the marathon event.

Team USO runners can also train for the Air Force Marathon with 4 Seasons Training Team, a local running club coached by Dan Semsel, certified USA Track & Field trainer and former vice commander of WPAFB.

For more information about Team USO, contact Leslie Moore at 937-361-9345 or leslie@usocso.org. Runners interested in training with 4 Seasons can visit 4seasonsrunningteam.us.