Fairborn hosting annual Sweet Corn Festival

FAIRBORN — The 37th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will include corn and all its fixins’ in addition to a number of local traditions including live entertainment, shopping, kids activities and more.

The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 through 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The first Sweet Corn Festival was held in 1982 in the Fairborn Lion Den Park and moved in 1984 to its present location. It has grown from 40 booths to approximately 160 booths and more than 45,000 people attend each year. The 2018 king is Col (ret.) Dan Kirkpatrick and the queen is Lori Sue Luckner.

One of many highlights of the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is the annual corn-eating contest, held on Saturday afternoon. Each year contestants are chosen from various segments of the community, including media personalities, clergy, fraternal organization leaders and citizens. Contestants are seated on opposite sides of picnic tables with each contestant having to eat one ear of corn, which is held by an experienced corn holder. The first team to finish each heat is declared the winner of that round. Then a second heat is held and then a third. All participants will have to eat three ears of corn. Participants, corn holders, judges and the master of ceremonies will receive an attractive framed certificate. Winners will receive a certificate and a gift certificate. Anyone wishing to participate should call 719-351-1185.

More information may be found at http://www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org/about-the-festival.html.

2018 Entertainment Schedule: Saturday, Aug. 18 11 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies 11:10 a.m. – Fairborn Civic Band noon – AC Strings/Fairborn Regional Orchestra 1 p.m. – Sophia and the Shimmy Cats Belly Dancing 2 p.m. – Gary Fenton Saxophonist 3 p.m. – Honey Creek Cloggers 4 p.m. – Jenna Bryan 5 p.m. – Young at Heart Line Dancers 6 p.m. – Common Thread Sunday, Aug. 19 11 a.m. – Joe Rivers Christian Rocker noon – Ray Brooks Hammer Dulcimer 1 p.m. – Yellow Rockers Square Dancing 2 p.m. – 18 Strings Violin and Guitar Duo 3 p.m. – Miami Valley Music Men 4 p.m. – The 5 Point Cloggers 5 p.m. – The Living Room Band

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

