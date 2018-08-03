Diaper Derby: babies dash to finish

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Bodie Roman, 9 months, crawls to his mom at the finish line Aug. 1 during the Diaper Derby at the Greene County Fair. Rules allowed one parent or guardian to coax his or her crawling baby with a toy or bottle from the finish line.

Evie Battista, 12 months, pauses mid-race to cry for a moment on her way down the lane.

Becca Osborne, 11 months, makes a quick stop to visit with spectators before crossing the finish line to win her race. Becca also won a grand prize-gift basket from Soin Medical Center in the final overall race.

Evie Battista, 12 months, wins her heat as fans cheer her on.

Bodie Roman, 9 months, celebrates the victory with his mom.

Blakely Davidson (7 months), Bodie Roman (9 months) and Ja’Kobe King (6 months) begin the first race of the contest.