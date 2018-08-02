Greene County Fair fun continues

John Bombatch | Greene County News
John Bombatch | Greene County News The 2018 Greene County Fair is filled with a variety of entertainment for the family. Connor Ahrman and Lily Ahrman of Xenia participated in the kiddie demo derby July 30.
Barb Slone | Greene County News The Greene County Fair offers a Parakeet Experience trailer on the grounds for people to get up close and personal with friendly parakeets.
Barb Slone | Greene County News Elizabeth Montgomery shows off her design in the 4H Fashion Revue July 30.
Scott Halasz| Greene County News Molly Mossing with her cow.