UPDATE: FALSE ALARM, NO SHOOTER

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A believed active-shooter situation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Aug. 2 turned out to be a false alarm.

Around 12:40 p.m. base emergency responders responded to a reported active-shooter incident at the Wright-Patt Medical Center at the same time a normal, scheduled installation exercise, which included an active-shooter scenario at a separation location in Area A according to the base official Twitter account.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the incident at the MTF was not an actual Active Shooter incident,” the tweet said.

According to the base, an individual called 911 believing there was a real-world incident occurring.

Earlier

Authorities just reported no suspect was located during a sweep of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, 4881 Sugar Maple Drive.

Some police departments are being released from the scene.

An emergency alert indicated earlier that shots were fired at the hospital.

Base officials told our partners at 2 NEWS that the base was on lockdown and employees had been told to shelter in place. 2 NEWS confirmed from a law enforcement source that a man barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital.

The base was placed on lock-down around 1 p.m.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to avoid State Route 844/Kauffman Avenue area.

