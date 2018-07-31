A swine show surprise

XENIA — Before noon on the second day of the fair, two of Emma Schnecker’s hogs faced off in the swine barn.

Schnecker walked out of the arena, surprised, with two ribbons and a slice of the winnings during the first half of the Swine Jackpot Show.

She had two barrows in heavier classes; one earned her a first place in its class. The other hog, showed by a friend in the overall barrow class with her, was named champion barrow.

“I was surprised,” she said. “There were so many good pigs out there that could’ve won.”

Schnecker’s champion won ahead of about 50 other barrows within six classes.

“I felt good out there,” she said.

As far as strategy goes, Schnecker said she makes sure she has good eye contact with the judge while she’s moving around the ring.

“I stare him down while he’s judging, making sure he’s looking at my pig,” she said.

The judge said, in his opinion, Schnecker’s hog checked the most boxes.

Schnecker, 15 of Xenia, has been showing at the fair for six years. The Back 40 4-Her has showed sheep every year, and started showing pigs in her second year.

“I’ve never gotten anything this big with a pig,” she said. “I’ve won a class before but that’s about it.”

Winning isn’t everything for Schnecker, though.

“I have fun. I don’t take it too seriously. It’s a county fair,” she said.

For the Xenia teen, the Greene County Fair is also a place to reconnect with friends.

“We have fun watching each other show,” she said.

And when it came down to it, Schnecker wasn’t even thinking about any prize money she’d get.

“I never thought I’d win it, honestly,” she said.

She was, however, thinking about the gilt she’d show next in its own class.

Entry fees are $10 per head for the Swine Jackpot Show. Champion Barrow earns $50, Champion Gilt, $50; Reserve Grand Champion, $100 and Grand Champion Overall, $150.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

