Heider wins Grand Reserve

XENIA — The 4-H Dairy Feeder show was short-lived with only eight participants.

Frankie Travis from class 1 won Grand Champion and Katie Heider from Class 2 won Grand Reserve.

The judge was looking for a dairy feeder with a straight back and muscle tone. Heider’s feeder had just that. Heider of Fairborn was very happy with her Grand Reserve placing.

In addition, Heider was also showing in the dairy heifer show but said, “I am not expecting to win with my dairy heifer because it is too big.”

She started showing because her father showed years ago. Growing up in Fairborn, she was the only one out of her school friends that was involved in 4-H.

Heider enjoys the feeling of showing in the ring. At first, she was scared but felt better when the judge started talking to her and asking questions.

Heider might experience this same feeling when she begins high school this year. During fair week, she has high school volleyball tryouts. Luckily, her tryouts are Wednesday and Thursday. She will be able to make her tryouts because she does not have to be back at the fair until the afternoon.

Even with a busy schedule, there is no doubt she will make the team.

During fair week, Heider enjoys hanging out with friends and answering questions about her animals. Stop by the cattle barn to learn more about the calves throughout fair week.

