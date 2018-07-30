Scramblin’ to get a calf

Barb Slone | Greene County News
Youth took a chance to catch next year’s Greene County Fair project during the Kiddie Calf and Calf scrambles. The younger kids have a chance a calf in the Kiddie Calf Scramble. They have to get the sticker off a calf and get to the center ring.
Wes Wickline catches his calf.
Michelle Casey was the only girl to try to try for a calf this year.
Tyler Morris and Marshall Oberschlake hug after the big competition.
