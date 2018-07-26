Water Wipe-out camp goes swimmingly

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks and Recreation hosted a Water Wipeout camp July 26, inviting local youth to Community Park for slip-and-sliding, water spraying, chalk drawing and more.

Young Fairborn citizens Sophia Cowen, a second-grade student at Fairborn Primary School, and Kayleigh Kracker, a fourth grade student at Fairborn Intermediate School, took a break from the watery activities to draw mermaids, fairies, unicorns and more with chalk beneath the park shelter.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks and Recreation hosted a Water Wipeout camp July 26, inviting local youth to Community Park for slip-and-sliding, water spraying, chalk drawing and more.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks and Recreation hosted a Water Wipeout camp July 26, inviting local youth to Community Park for slip-and-sliding, water spraying, chalk drawing and more.