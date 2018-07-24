Fair friends come together to make lasting memories

XENIA — Esther Pierson described perfectly what the Greene County Fair is all about.

“This is a special time of year,” the long-time fair secretary said. “Coming to the fair is creating friendships and memories. You look forward to it. It’s in your blood. Everybody should come to the fair.”

Everybody will have their chance as what is believed to be oldest fair west of the Alleghenies begins when animals arrive Saturday, July 28. Now in its 179th year, the fair will feature a lot of the old favorites with a few new twists that is sure to please all ages.

Back after a one-year hiatus is the Tuesday night concert. Last year, the fair featured a rodeo, and while it was extremely popular, there was still a large throng who missed hearing country music blasting from the grandstand. So American country act Lanco — with special guest Jordan Davis — will fill that honkytonk void.

“We try to do things different each year,” Pierson said. “We try to listen to what the people say. We had a lot of people who wanted a concert. And we were able to latch on to Lanco.”

As one part of the musical genre reappears, another part will be gone this year as the entertainment center stage is giving way to a third ground act. The High Flying Pages, an aerial and thrill act will perform throughout the week, giving the fair three ground acts.

Those are the major changes, Pierson said, of the fair, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Pierson did stress that there is a no re-entry policy that has been in place for a few years.

“If you don’t hold either a membership ticket or a weekly ticket, it is no re-entry,” she said. “If you leave you have to pay to get back in. You’re saving money with a weekly ticket anyway.”

Among the returning favorites are the pig races, amusement rides by Cincinnati-based Triple Treat Shows (which begin Monday, July 29), and the food vendors.

“Greasy, fried stuff that you get once a year,” Pierson said. “After the fair is over, you think ‘Oh, why did I eat all that.’ It’s wonderful and we wait all year for it.”

Just like the fair itself.

File photos The Greene County Fair starts Sunday, July 29. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_cownap-1.jpg File photos The Greene County Fair starts Sunday, July 29. File photos The Greene County Fair starts Sunday, July 29. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_cute-1.jpg File photos The Greene County Fair starts Sunday, July 29. Lanco will be the headlining act as the Tuesday concert returns to the fair. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_Lanco-1.jpg Lanco will be the headlining act as the Tuesday concert returns to the fair.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

