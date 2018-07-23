Museum hosts Family Day

Barb Slone | Greene County News
The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted Family Day July 21.
Throughout the day, visitors participated in demonstration stations and hands-on activities to learn about space exploration, including the Apollo missions and the mighty Saturn V moon rocket.
