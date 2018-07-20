Books and brunch

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library invited students in grades 6-12 over for a discussion about what books they’ve been reading over brunch. After sharing, attendees played a book trivia game.

Attendees July 20 included Lexi Cooper, Savannah Riley, Lorelei Cooper and Rylee Schaeffer.

