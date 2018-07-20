Advisors explain Veterans Affairs benefits

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has a Veterans Affairs Benefits office located in the personnel office in Building 2, Room 244 in Area A.

VA benefit advisors Lamarcus Penn and Kevin Fritts from the Department of Veteran Affairs are available for advice and training for active-duty members who are transitioning out of the military within one year. Those who are eligible for help also include retirees and service member dependents.

The advisors help explain the various Veterans Affairs benefits the service members are eligible for, including compensation, pension, home loans, education, insurance and burial benefits.

Twice a month on Friday’s, Penn and Fritts teach a Transition Assistance Program.

“Any service member who is transitioning out of the military is required to attend this class as part of a set,” said Penn.

The pair work closely with A. B. Williams and Timothy Price, military service coordinators from the Dayton VA Medical Center located here at the satellite VA/Department of Defense office, in the Wright-Patterson Medical Center. They help individuals file VA claims. The office is open every Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 937-268-6511 ext. 5808 or 5810.

“A lot of research is being done, because veterans benefits are always changing,” said Penn.

The Veterans Affairs Benefits office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We can help make the transition,” said Penn.

For additional information on VA benefits call Penn 937-257-7537 or email him at lpenn@kck-inc.com.