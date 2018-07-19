Young da Vinci’s

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks is continuing to host youth summer camps through the season and most recently hosted Paint Party for young citizens.

The young artists painted a bird house then went for a hike to gather sticks, twigs, leaves, pine needles and more to complete their projects.

Paint Party camp was led by Terry Perkins, owner of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery on Main Street.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks is continuing to host youth summer camps through the season and most recently hosted Paint Party for young citizens.