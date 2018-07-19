Levies move forward for ballot

XENIA — Greene County County Commissioners took the last procedural step to place four renewal levies on next election’s ballot at their July 19 meeting.

The commissioners voted to pass resolutions to proceed with approving the levies, the last item of legislation after Greene County Auditor David Graham certified the levies the end of last week. Under Ohio Revised Code, the auditor must certify the current tax valuation and amount of revenue that would be produced by each levy.

Four levies are to be placed on the Tuesday, Nov. 6 ballot:

Children Services levy — 1.5 mills for 5 years; renewal — to continue the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children

Council on Aging levy — 1.4 mills for 5 years; renewal — to provide services to citizens including emergency response systems, home delivered meals, in-home care, caregiver support and respite, and adult day care

Developmental Disabilities levy — 3.5 mills for 5 years; renewal — in support of programs like Four Oaks Early Intervention, the Atrium, Greene, Inc. and Communities Services Facilities

Greene Memorial Hospital levy — 0.5 mill for 5 years; renewal — for the purchasing of equipment for use by emergency, nursing, cancer and women’s health services

Last week, the commissioners noted, repeatedly, that while they are approving these levies to appear on the ballot, it is the responsibility of county voters to ultimately accept or reject them at the polls.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

