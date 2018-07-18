2019 Hamvention general chairman appointed

XENIA — Planning for Hamvention 2019 is officially underway with the appointment of General Chairman Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT, by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA) board of directors.

Gerbs served as assistant general chairman for the 2017 and 2018 Hamventions.

Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, 2017-18 Hamvention General Chairman said, “Jack worked very closely with me the last two years and is very familiar with all aspects of Hamvention. He was a big help during the move and is well prepared to continue making Hamvention better each year.”

Gerbs thanked Cramer for helping him prepare for the position.

“Ron kept me well informed and included in all the major decisions while adapting to Hamvention’s new home. I look forward to building on the solid foundation he set,” he said.

Cramer, who was elected DARA president last month, said he will continue to be available to help in any way that he can. He said that Gerbs’ first official act, selecting Rick Allnutt, WS8G, as Assistant General Chairman, has created a strong leadership team for 2019.

Allnutt’s Hamvention experience included serving on the Awards Committee for several years and as International Relations Chair for 2018. He said he looked forward to working with Gerbs and the entire Hamvention team.

Most of the 2018 committee chairs have agreed to continue for 2019, Gerbs said, adding that having an experienced team makes his job as General Chairman easier and should provide visitors with an even better Hamvention 2019.

Both Gerbs and Cramer said that Hamvention would not be possible without the more than 700 volunteers who put in many hours to make Hamvention 2018 the success that it was.

Hamvention 2019 will be held Friday-Sunday, May 17-19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. For more information visit www.hamvention.org.