Summer crisis relief continues

GREENE COUNTY — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) continues to accept appointments for its Summer Crisis Program, which runs through Friday, Aug. 31. Households may be eligible for this benefit either in the form of an air conditioning unit, unit repair, or a one-time monetary benefit to assist with summer cooling bills.

Households with individuals who have documented medical conditions or individuals 60 years of age and older may be eligible to participate in this program. A complete list of eligibility requirements can be found on MVCAP’s website at https://miamivalleycap.org. Households needing to make an appointment for Summer Crisis relief can call 937-514-4777 or go online to http://mvcap.capscheduler.com. Households currently enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program are not eligible for financial assistance, but they may be eligible for other assistance.

MVCAP’s Director of Energy Assistance Programs, Keelie Gustin, says demand for these benefits has been high.

“Across the agency, we’ve seen an increase in air conditioner benefits, as well as monetary benefit expenditures. We are pleased so many individuals are able to take advantage of the Summer Crisis Program to stay cool this summer. We will continue to take appointments through August 31, 2018, and work hard to ensure we have air conditioners and funds available until that time,” Gustin said.

Once scheduled, applicants will need to bring a number of items with them to their appointment. A complete list of these items is also available at MVCAP’s website.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is a 501(c)3 private, nonprofit Community Action Agency, committed to eliminating the causes and conditions of poverty and promoting self-sufficiency by providing programs and services in the Miami Valley.