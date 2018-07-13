Posted on by

Wienermobile makes local stop

Local citizens Jessie Doggett, Colten Doggett, Lucas Doggett, and Claira Doggett enjoying the Wienermobile visit.

The visit also included a cornhole game and activities and the opportunity to win prizes.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile made a local appearance July 13 at the Kroger Marketplace on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.


The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile made a local appearance July 13 at the Kroger Marketplace on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

