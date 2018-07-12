‘We are the Brave’ blood drive coming to city

FAIRBORN – The City of Fairborn will host a community blood drive 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 26. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Fairborn Government Center, 44 West Hebble Ave.

CBC is honoring donors with the new “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from July 23 through Sept. 1 will receive the “We Are the Brave” T-shirt. Summer donors also have a chance to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

The home make-over gift card is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.