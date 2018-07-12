Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Gaunt Park Pool, located at 500 W. S. College Street in Yellow Springs, was bustling with activity July 12 as many locals cooled off and made a splash.