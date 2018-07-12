Fairborn parks hosting summer events

FAIRBORN — The summer season is in full-swing and the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a number of activities for all ages to celebrate.

For more information about any of the programs, call the parks and recreation office at 937-754-3090.

Read, Explore, Create: Rocks

The Fairborn Community Library and Fairborn parks are teaming up to host a hands-on adventure that involves both nature and books. Participants will read a story, go for a hike with a Fairborn Parks naturalist and create a nature-inspired craft. The event is free and open to those in first through fourth grade. It is scheduled for 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 13 with participants meeting at shelter three in Community Park, 691 E Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Visit https://bit.ly/2Nj7Wdw to register.

Wild in Ohio

Participants will meet some Ohio-native creatures as a state park naturalist will being turtles, salamanders and a snake to explain their habitat and life cycle. The event will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26 and will include time for photos. Participation costs $2 per person.

Maximize your iPhone camera abilities

Individuals will have the opportunity to learn how to maximize iPhone camera features, in addition to how to get good photos, store and print photos as well as benefits to using some free photo editing apps. The class is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third Street for $5 per person.

Kids Lighthouse Painting

Students are welcomed to join Terri Perkins, owner of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery, to paint at 8-by-10 canvas of a lighthouse that they can display year-round. Painters can add waves, clouds, birds, a sun or moon and more. Acrylic paints will be used which stains clothing. Participants are encouraged to wear old clothes. All supplies are included in the $15 fee. It is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the art studio, 415 W. Main St. Register by visiting the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Office at 461 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, or the Fairborn Government Center at 44 W. Hebble Ave. Checks, made payable to the City of Fairborn, as well as cash will be accepted.

Cooking with your Instant Pot

Participants will get a better understanding of their instant pot, as well as learn tips and tricks on making meals through the hands-on workshop scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Fairborn Senior Center. Food samples and recipes will be available and participation costs $10 per person.

Cast Iron Cooking

Attendees will learn the benefits of cast iron cooking, as well as look at different types of cast iron cookware while a meal is prepared over an open flame. The workshop will take place 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 for $10 per person.

Mobile Rec Van

Fairborn’s Mobile Rec Van offers a number of free activities for local children such as kickball, soccer and volleyball and will be making stops throughout the summer season. It will park 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Mondays at Osborn Park; 10 a.m to noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays as Tecumseh Park; and 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at Wright Park.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

