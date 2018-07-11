Posted on by

Summer fun

,

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_splash3.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_splash1.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_splash2.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sprayground and Central Park playground were “hot” items July 11 as many young citizens beat the heat and soaked up the fun.