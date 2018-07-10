Family Day to highlight moon missions

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Explore space this month as the National Museum of the United States Air Force commemorates the anniversaries of two special moon missions during Family Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21 at the museum.

July 20 will mark the 49th anniversary of Apollo 11 – the first time humans set foot on the moon, and July 30 is the 47th anniversary of the Apollo 15 mission, which had an all Air Force crew and landed on the moon on July 30, 1971. Visitors can see the Apollo 15 command module in the museum’s Space Gallery.

Throughout the day, visitors can participate in demonstration stations and hands-on activities to learn about space exploration, including the Apollo missions and the mighty Saturn V moon rocket.

In addition, visitors will be able to participate in a free “Build and Launch” rocket workshop in the second building from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., while supplies last. Children will be given a free rocket kit to build on site and then launch on museum grounds. The launch of these rockets as well as additional demonstration rocket flights is being hosted by Wright Stuff Rocketeers, a local rocketry club. Museum visitors may only launch rockets built during the workshop on museum grounds prior to 3 p.m.

For the younger audience, “Storytime” begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node located in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to hear space-related stories and make a free craft project.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.