FAA, B-W Greenway art show to open

FAIRBORN — The art exhibition Landscapes 2018 will have its opening reception and awards ceremony at the Fairborn Art Association 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 15 with awards being presented at 3 p.m.

The show was juried for awards by Eva Buttacavoli, director of the Dayton Visual Arts Center. Forty four Artists entered 83 pieces of art. The various media include oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, collage, photography and sculpture. Many of the works are for sale.

Landscapes 2018 is presented as a collaboration between B-W Greenway Community Land Trust and Fairborn Art Association. It was established to heighten pubic awareness of our local green spaces and the need to preserve them, as well as to foster an interest in nature as inspiration for art. Each year since 2010 a different location has been chosen as the subject for artwork. The 2018 location was Oakes Quarry Park in Fairborn.

The 2019 site is the Garland Wetland Reserve. Brochures and information will be available at the opening, slated for Sunday, July 15.