Blood drive slated for July 21

FAIRBORN — Fairborn United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21 in the Fellowship Hall, 100 North Broad St.

A $5,000 home improvement make-over is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer drawing. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” T-shirt.

Summer activities and travel often disrupt donation schedules and can impact the blood supply. If individuals must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer. Everyone who registers to donate from now through Saturday, Sept. 1 will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.