WPAFB offering walking tour of prairie

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Civil Engineering Group Natural Resources is offering an “Explore Huffman Prairie” walking tour 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31 at the Huffman Prairie.

Led by a National Park Service ranger and naturalist, attendees will learn about the native species of plants and animals that call the Huffman Prairie home along with learning about Orville and Wilbur Wright’s development of the world’s first practical airplane.

“We hope people will come out to see and learn about the wonderful natural habitats we have right here on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said Danielle Trevino, environmental specialist. “The Huffman Prairie is pretty phenomenal to look at in July. The wildflowers are beautiful and you will see monarch butterflies and hummingbirds flying around in the prairie.”

Huffman Prairie was declared a State of Ohio Natural Landmark in 1986 and is one of the largest remaining stands of black soil tallgrass prairies in Ohio. Along with being an optimal habitat for the pollinator population, Huffman Prairie is one of the most significant habitats for grassland birds in the region.

The “Explore Huffman Prairie” walking tour is approximately one mile and lasts about one hour. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear appropriate shoes for walking. Applying sunscreen and bug spray is also recommended.

The tour is free and open to the public. To get to the Huffman Prairie, enter Gate 16 in Area A and follow the signs leading to the prairie.

For additional information on the tour, go to the Wright-Patterson Natural Resources Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WrightPattersonNaturalResources/ or contact Danielle Trevino at 937-257-8555.