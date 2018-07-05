New image of unidentified woman

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Franklin County Coroner Anahi M. Ortiz, M.D. released a new artist’s depiction of an unidentified woman who died in Franklin County in 1999.

A forensic artist with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) created the likeness of the Jane Doe at the request of authorities with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The image, which is based on a photograph taken after the woman’s death, was designed in an effort to generate tips about her identity.

The Jane Doe was found in front of the Kahiki restaurant on East Broad Street on November 28, 1999, and she died at an area hospital the same day. It is believed she died of natural causes.

“This woman’s identity has remained a mystery for nearly two decades, but we hope this image will result in some new leads,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Someone had to have known her before she died, and perhaps this picture created by our forensic artist will spark someone’s recollection of a friend or family member who hasn’t been seen for several years.”

“Through collaboration with experts from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, this photo has been released in an attempt to provide a name to a woman who has remained unidentified for close to 20 years,” said Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz. “My hope is that by releasing this photo, we can provide closure to the family and friends of this woman. As coroner, I take seriously our duty to serve the community of Franklin County and speak for those who cannot.”

Ohio BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit also released a public bulletin about the case.

The woman was 5’7” tall and weighed 140 pounds. She had reddish-brown hair, blue eyes, pierced ears, and small scars on her nose and left cheek. She was wearing a straw hat, blue coat, overalls, blue socks, sunglasses, and gray metal earrings.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity should contact the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at 614-525-5290 or the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 740-845-2406.

In addition to post-mortem images, BCI’s forensic artist is available to assist local law enforcement with the creation of forensic facial reconstruction models to help identify unidentified remains and age-progression photographs to help locate missing persons.

Analysts with BCI’s Missing Persons Unit can also provide case review, investigative assistance, link charts, and mapping.

Law enforcement officials or family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services that BCI’s Missing Persons Unit provides should call 855-224-6446.