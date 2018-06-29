Trustees discuss playground equipment

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath Township Road Supervisor Michael Rhoades reported to trustees during the June 20 regular meeting that the township road crew has been trimming back the canopy of tree branches that cover both Bryon and Bath Roads. The trimming is being done in preparation for the milling and repaving projects on the roads that are scheduled to begin in August. The road crew is continuing to trim and mow along the township roads as well.

“There are some limbs that are too high for us to trim with our truck, so we are going to try to work with the Fairborn Road Department which has a larger boom on their bucket truck,” Rhoades explained.

Rhoades also stated that he had spoken with Greg Hennecke, a representative of Ohio School Plan (OSP) Risk Management regarding the safety of the playground equipment in the township’s park. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Handbook for Public Playground Safety Standards, all owners of public playgrounds should review the updated standards and adhere to the safety requirements.

“Our findings showed that the township’s playground equipment is not state of the art,” said Rhoades. “Therefore, we discussed some options for the township trustees to consider.”

Rhoades suggested removing some of the equipment, such as the swing sets, and replacing a jungle gym near shelter #1. He noted that the painted coating on the jungle gym was chipping away.

Rhoades also discussed removing the spring-rocker riding equipment that he said could become a risk hazard. Ross pointed out that the township would be left with just one playset in the park if the playground equipment was removed. Rhoades proposed replacing some of the worn playground equipment with newer, safer equipment. Township Trustee Tom Pitstick said he would prefer examining the playground equipment first before making any decision.

“All this would be done to minimize the safety risks,” Rhoades said. “When you consider a simple swing set, it becomes a big risk down to the S hooks, chains, and mulch.”

Township Trustee Steve Ross said Jonathan (Jon) Dobney, director of the Greene County Parks and Trails (GCPT), spoke at a recent township association meeting about GCPT’s levy-based projects and the fact that GCPT has helped other jurisdictions with their parks. Ross said he sent an e-mail to Dobney and invited him to speak at a township meeting.

“Maybe Mr. Dobney can give us some good advice or help us out a little,” said Ross.

Pitstick also added that during a recent meeting, Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson brought up the fact that many Fairborn residents use the township park as well, and the city may be willing to help out with procuring new playground equipment.

Lastly, Rhoades expressed his appreciation to the City of Fairborn and Miami Township Road Departments for assisting the Bath Township road crew with several projects during the week of June 11 when one of the road department employees was off work due to a health issue.

Township Cemetery Supervisor Teresa Phillips reported that the Byron Cemetery grounds crew is making final preparations to pour a third round of foundations for grave monuments. She said the grounds crew continues to mow and trim throughout the cemetery.

Phillips asked township trustees to allow three members of the cemetery staff to attend two days at the Ohio Cemetery Association Annual Convention and Field Day in August. The cost to attend both days is $120 per person, which the township would compensate. In a 3 -0 vote, the trustees approved Phillips’ request.

The Bath Township Trustees will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5 at 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

