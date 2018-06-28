WPAFB highlights Armed Forces Voters Week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — In recognition of Armed Forces Voters Week, June 25 through July 5, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) encourages Airmen and their family members to make the choice to vote, no matter where they are.

Oftentimes, Airmen have the mindset that the process of registering to vote is complex, or they might not know how to register after a permanent change of station. However, Eric Thayer, A&FRC installation voting assistance officer, emphasized that the voting process is “quick, easy and available on-line no matter where you are located.”

Prior to Election Day Nov. 6, Airmen can register to vote and request an absentee ballot at fvap.gov. Voters can access the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) electronically or at their nearest US embassy or consulate.

If voting electronically, the Federal Voting Assistance Program online assistant will guide voters through the process of completing the form. If voting a paper absentee ballot, Airmen must mail the completed forms to the election office in their state of legal residence.

A Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot is also available for those who have not received their absentee ballot within 30 days of the election date. Voters can also find this ballot on-line at fvap.gov or at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

“Every vote counts,” said Thayer. “It’s A&FRC’s mission to encourage Airmen and their family members to learn how to register and vote so that voting becomes a choice, and not a hindrance. The process is quick and easy, and the A&FRC staff are available to help.”

Military and overseas absentee voting for the state of Ohio opens from Sept. 22 through Nov. 5. All absentee ballots for the Ohio General Election must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 5.

For more information, contact Eric Thayer at 937-257-3592 or vote.wpafb@us.af.mil.