YS Farmers Market accepting SNAP

YELLOW SPRINGS — Fresh, healthy produce is now more affordable in Yellow Springs for people shopping with SNAP as the Yellow Springs Farmers Market has launched the Produce Perks program, which is aimed to help community members using federal benefits stretch their grocery dollars to purchase healthier foods.

When customers spend their SNAP/EBT dollars at participating locations, Produce Perks doubles their purchasing power. The Produce Perks program provides a dollar-for-dollar match for SNAP customers up to $20 per day for fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and seedlings.

Produce Perks is Ohio’s statewide nutrition incentive program, overseen by the Ohio Nutrition Incentive Network. Convened in early 2016, the Ohio Nutrition Incentive Network (OH NIN) is a multi-sector coalition working to increase affordable access to healthy food for Ohio’s under-served communities, while strengthening local farms and economies.

This year, SNAP shoppers can find Produce Perks at more than 90 farmers markets, farm stands, mobile markets, community supported agriculture (CSA) programs and select grocery retail stores throughout the state of Ohio.

The Yellow Springs Farmers Market is located at 228 Xenia Ave. in the King’s Yard parking lot behind the Trail Tavern. The market is open 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday April through November. It boasts more than 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables, mushrooms, lamb, pork, chicken, beef, eggs, honey and maple syrup, homemade baked goods and granola, jams and jellies, gourmet sauces and spices, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, all natural body care products and more. The market accepts credit, debit and EBT cards.

Learn more about Produce Perks and the Ohio Nutrition Incentive Network and find additional markets or retail sites that offers the match at produceperks.org. Learn more about The Yellow Springs Farmers Market at The Yellow Springs Farmers Market Facebook page. Learn more about The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions at www.communitysolution.org or by calling the organization at 937-767-2161.