Shriners to participate in parade

FAIRBORN — The Dayton Antioch regional Shrine will have many units such as the “little red cars,”‎ hillbillies and numerous novelty groups to add to entertainment of Fairborn’s annual Fourth of July Parade. This is very rare to have this many Shrine units.

The Fairborn Fourth of July parade is still one of largest in state. Groups such as the American Legion Digman-Whitmore Post 526, Fairborn City Schools music department, as well as a number of local churches, businesses and many local citizens are involved in Fairborn’s Independence Day celebration.

The Shriners started in 1880’s by Billy Florence, a famous Victorian play actor. Its intent was to create an entertainment affiliation to fraternal brotherhood of freemasonry‎. Since 1922, charitable hospitals have treated burns and crippled injuries free of charge regardless of race, religion or membership. It is still one of most recognized fraternal groups in the world — having fun “with a purpose,” according to Jeff Flora, president of the Fairborn Shrine Club.

‎ “Our first parade was organized by Shriner and Fairborn’s first Fire chief ‘Bud’ Warner more than 70 years ago,” Flora said. “Fourth of July Parades are like ‘phantoms’ to bring our hearts to reality of United States in land of America. Each American has inherited more than idols of power and authority. We have freedom.”