Education Digest

YSU Dean’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University recognizes student academic success with the dean’s list.

Nicholas Osborne, a biology major from Xenia was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.

Ward makes list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Julie Ward of Bellbrook was named to the Transylvania University Dean’s List for winter 2018. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term. Ward is a graduate of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Anderson announces dean’s list

ANDERSON, S.C. — The following students were named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring semester Caroline Nestor of Beavercreek and Lyssa Engle of Fairborn. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Clark State dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD – Clark State Community College has announced the names of students who achieved the 2018 Spring Semester Dean’s List. Part-time, full time students earned a 3.5 grade point average or better to receive dean’s list honors.

Students named to the full time dean’s list: Beavercreek – Liza Abreu, Ali Albishi, Amanda Beatty, Katelynn McDowell, Brandon Newton, Robert Reid, Emily Rife, Sydney Shuster. Bellbrook – Allyson Merrill, Yousef Shouman. Cedarville – Sarah Allen, Colin Bramble, Tevia Carr, Mackenzie Dawes, Hayden Lee, Noah Myers, Megan Wambold. Fairborn – Connor Algren, Anna Burns, Joseph Connors, Randy Creech, Erin Erickson, Kristen Fording, Naomi Kendig, Mackensie Prosser, Amanda Shaffner, Mackenzie Strang, Winston Swearingen, Audrey Young. Jamestown – Meagene Birt, Emily Ellis, Jessica Folino, Brooke Henry, John Murray, Chadd Sollenberger. Xenia – Nicole Anderson, Benjamin Atkins, Brent Daufen, Jonathan Goble, Taylor Hemmerich, Ashley Hiney, Joshuah Oreskovich, Morgan Robertson, Janet Russell, Nicholas Shaw. Yellow Springs – Danielle Rodgers.

Students named to the part-time dean’s list: Beavercreek – Steven Barth, Camryn Bissett, Sydney Campbell, Michael Current, Ava Eggen, Dixie Evans, Karen Greenwood, Jordyn Groves, Eli Haun, Madison Heitkamp, Brock Hoskins, Justin Kauflin, Emma Kreill, Michael Love, Mohammad Malibari, Patrick Martin, Lacey Miller, Layne Miller, Lincoln Miller, Sara Moeggenberg, Elena Monigold, Kyle Moore, Hillary Ramsey, Michaela Rhoades, Alexander Riess, Benjamin Ripple, Cameron Salley, Christopher Salley, Evan Saylor, Colleen Smith, Adam Snyder, Natalie Suchy, Amy Turner, Colin West, Teresa West. Bellbrook – Benjamin Barlow, Cassidy Bereda, Justin Chmiel, Ryan Donegan, Keely Dryden, Tyler Holding, Daniel Hunter, Laura Jaren, Adam Jenkins, Lauren Kwik, Sebastian Lemieux, Meghan Metzler, Alexandria Misick, Derek Peterson, Garrett Rose, Ethan Savey, Ryan Swanson, Lovella Wade, Brandi Washington. Cedarville – Allison Barone, Adam Bramble, Lucas Cline, Braydan Dobney, Brianna Hanson, Zachariah Kitzmiller, Colton Lewis, Ruthe Lillich, Haleigh Sallee, Jonah Sheridan, Sarah Sizer, Caleb Smith, Nathan Spottswood, Melinda Stewart, Payton Thompson, Julie Williams, Hannah Abel. Fairborn – Martasia Boyd, Morgann Calhoun, Justin Cochran, Jessica Cooper, Janea Eichman, Badrddine Elmitak, Erin Fisher, Alexandra Fugate, Emily Gould, Benjamin Harris, Lindsey Jones, Courtney Lewis, Jackelyn Lucas, Brandy McCubbins, MaKayla McDaniel, Leah Milby, Shannon Moorman, Teddi Morgan, Jessica Neff, Shayna Osborne, Lauren Queen, Zachary Robinson, Christa Ross, Matthew Sandrock, Samuel Schaefer, William Sears, Seth Snyder, Ana Stroble, David Tipton, Ebonee Wallace, David Watkins, Megan Wiget, Ronald Williams. Jamestown – Stacy Bishop, Benjamin Evans, Jonathan Lacey, Molly Nixon, Breanna Sharrett. Spring Valley – Ted Autore, Madeline Crane, Fern Davis, Rachel Hardin, Nicholas Panson, Chun Pham. Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Brandon Nguyen, Katelyn Beers. Xenia – Mitchel Anderson, Shawn Black, Madison Booher, Maggie Coe, Emalyn Dant, Corina Davis, Aziza Elhaouzi, Christian Gorby, Stephanie Hahn, Dustin Haller, Thomas Hunter, Ayesha Ikramuddin, Carrie Lamont, Audrey Ling, Jenna Mailloux, Caitlyn Newport, Jennifer Pollock, Marcia Porter, Victoria Rieker, Grace Smith, Elizabeth Stahl, Amy Trimble, Melinda Vanhoose, Anna Weaver, Lauren Woehl, Lyndsey Yates. Yellow Springs – Tyler Donovan, Samuel Edwards, Shane Elam, Evalynn Orme, Efthimia Palassis, Elle Peifer, Janna Phillips, Willow Richeson.

KSU Dean’s List

KENNESAW, Ga. — Nathanael Hypes of Bellbrook was named to Kennesaw State University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Students named to the dean’s list were enrolled in at least nine credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.

CSCC announces honors

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the 2018 Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College: Aleah Caskey of Beavercreek and Mitchell Dorsten of Fairborn. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

University of Findlay graduates

FINDLAY — More than 730 graduates were recognized for earning doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the University of Findlay for the academic year 2017 – 2018.

Local student Matthew Silveira of Xenia received a master of science in environmental, safety and health management.

Local student graduates

COLUMBUS — Columbus State Community College spring semester Commencement Ceremonies included Michael M. McSherry of Bellbrook who received a degree in social and human services.

Wilmington College Dean’s List

WILMINGTON — Area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the spring 2018 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average. The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Beavercreek – Daniel J. Hayes, senior. Cedarville – Jessica L. Fair, senior. Jamestown – Katelyn N. Combs, senior, 4.0 grade point average and Samantha L. Spitler, junior. Xenia – Kelton T. Gray, junior; Molly P. Howard, senior; Emily S. Rinehart, senior, 4.0 grade point average and Nicholas A. Silvis, junior. Yellow Springs – Jonathan T. Clark, junior.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.