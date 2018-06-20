Parks hosts hogwarts-themed camp

Campers were treated to gluten-free cupcakes by The Neighborhood Nest.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks hosted a one-day hogwarts-themed youth summer camp June 19. Children were divided into their respective “house” and were invited to treats and crafts. They are pictured playing with slime.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks hosted a one-day hogwarts-themed youth summer camp June 19. Children were divided into their respective “house” and were invited to treats and crafts. They are pictured playing with slime.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks hosted a one-day hogwarts-themed youth summer camp June 19. Children were divided into their respective “house” and were invited to treats and crafts. They are pictured playing with slime.