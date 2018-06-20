Humane Society treats 7,000th cat

XENIA — The Humane Society of Greene County reached a milestone this month when it treated its 7,000th cat at its monthly spay/neuter clinic.

This special clinic was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Scott Hosket, DVM, a long-time friend and supporter of the humane society.

The clinics started in 2006 as a low-cost alternative for controlling the pet population and are available to any Greene County resident caring for outside cats, including strays. The cost has not changed since the program started — $15 for male cats and $20 for females.

According to the humane society, spaying and neutering are vital in preventing unwanted litters of kittens. A female cat may have up to five litters of kittens a year and a large number of the unwanted offspring end up in animal shelters or are left to fend for themselves. It is just as important to neuter male cats as it is females since this procedure also curbs undesirable behaviors and improves the animals’ quality of life.

The Humane Society of Greene County also offers a second reduced cost spay/neuter program for both cats and dogs for low-to-medium income level residents.

A non-profit charitable organization staffed by volunteers and funded by donations, the humane society is located in Xenia. To make an appointment at the monthly clinic, individuals can call 937-376-3001 and leave a message; a volunteer will call back. For more information, visit www.humanesocietygreenecounty.com.

