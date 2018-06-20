June is recognizes men’s health

XENIA — Greene County is recognizing June as Men’s Health Month, a special awareness period recognized by Congress solely dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys.

This year, Men’s Health Week was celebrated June 11-17 ending on Father’s Day. During this time, health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based community organizations, and government agencies, plan activities that focus on the health and well-being of boys, men, and their families. Men’s Health Month is built on the pillars of Awareness–Prevention–Education–Family.

“Awareness periods like Men’s Health Month are crucial in helping to educate the public on health issues and health disparities impacting men,” said Ana Fadich, VP of Men’s Health Network. “Men continue to suffer from chronic illness and lower insurance rates than women. Men are also less likely to seek out mental health services than women. Support for Men’s Health Month from policymakers, state and federal legislators, the media, and our private and non-profit partners can help fight these systemic issues and save lives.”

“Health and safety are important in any workplace, particularly for men working physically demanding jobs. They are more prone to workplace injuries and it’s important for them to be aware of their health and engage their medical providers,” said Todd Washam, Director of Industry and External Relations Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA). “Men’s Health Month is a great awareness and education period to encourage men to make their health a priority.”

“Just like your car is triggered to remind you when b it’s time to change your oil or get serviced, the month of June should serve as a mental trigger for men to get their body checked,” said Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD, a urologist and advisor to MHN. “June is the perfect time for men to stop thinking and start getting screened for medical conditions that can be easily prevented and caught early. When it comes to your prostate health and overall wellness it’s better to get check now then wait until it’s too late.”

Greene County Public Health officials said this has been a pivotal year for men’s health. In May, a federal health task finalized new recommendations impacting prostate cancer screenings for men and MHN partnered with advocacy organizations to debrief legislative staff on the new recommendations to offer comments. MHN held a briefing on opioid addiction and men’s employment, as well as another briefing on how the crisis continues to impact men’s mental health and wellness.

“Awareness and early intervention are both key in preventing most chronic diseases impacting men, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and many types of cancer. Annual activities that promote awareness like Men’s Health Month are crucial in initiating conversations and leading men to be more engaged in their health,” said Jean Bonhomme, MD, Founder of the National Black Men’s Health Network. “Making men healthier can only lead to improved health for families and communities.”

Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.

To learn more about MHN, visit www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information about GCPH, call 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info.