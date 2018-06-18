WPAFB to host pollinator expo

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will host its second pollinator expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 at the Wright Brothers Memorial (off of Kauffman Avenue).

This year’s expo will highlight the monarch butterfly.

At the expo, more than 30 informational tables from various organizations ranging from parks to colleges across the state will be in attendance highlighting their efforts or offering guidance on how to help improve the pollinator population.

During the expo “The Guardians” documentary will be shown every hour in the interpretation center at the Wright Brothers Memorial with guest speakers speaking at the top of every hour on a variety of topics related to pollinators.

The guest speaker line up is as follows:

11 a.m.: Hope Taft, First Lady of Ohio from 1999-2007, heritage and pollinator garden at the Ohio governor’s mansion.

Noon: Barbara Bloetscher, Ohio entomologist and apiarist, basic beekeeping and how to keep sustainable honey bee colonies.

1 p.m.: Dwight Wells, Propolis Project beekeeper and president of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association, Honey Bee Farming.

2 p.m.: Dr. Hongmei Li-Byarlay, professor at Central State University College of Science and Engineering, Agricultural Research and Development Program, stresses for colony survival.

At last year’s inaugural event, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base became the first military installation to be designated as a Bee City USA. Bee City USA is a program for communities to pledge their commitment to reverse the threats currently facing pollinators and to raise awareness and enhance habitats for the bee population.

This expo is open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the expo will not be rescheduled.